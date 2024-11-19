Considering Skoda Kylaq? Here’s what the base variant brings to the table

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s answer to the densely populated Indian sub compact SUV market. The segment in question is filled with popular products starting with Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger at one end of the market to Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza on the other end. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Interestingly, while Skoda products in India are generally pricier than the competition, the Kylaq seems to take a different approach. The Skoda Kylaq undercuts almost every of its competitors. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, the Skoda Kylaq is only ₹10,000 more expensive than the Mahindra XUV 3XO which is one of the most affordable option in the segment with premium features.

While Skoda Kylaq’s full price list has not been revealed yet, the company has revealed the variants that are to be offered with the sub compact SUV. The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four distinct variants, Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige, each bringing a different interior theme and upholstery. Here’s a look as to what the base Skoda Kylaq Classic variant will offer.

Skoda Kylaq Classic: Features

The base variant of the Skoda Kylaq, the Classic, packs in a good list of features given the price. On the outside, it gets 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers and body-coloured ORVMs. On the inside, the Kylaq Classic does not get an infotainment system, but it gets manual air-conditioning, rear AC vents, analogue dials with digital multi-information display (MID) along with a front centre armrest.

It further gets power windows for all four windows, central locking, auto engine start-stop function, tilt-adjustable steering, powered wing mirrors, fabric seats and a 12V charging socket in the front.

In terms of safety, the platform underpinning the Kylaq has received a five star crash test rating from GNCAP with the Skoda Kushaq and the Slavia. It is expected that the Kylaq should also retain similar crash test results. For safety features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all passengers and traction control.

Skoda Kylaq Classic: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq will be powered by the 1.0-litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit, which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars - the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq won't get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. This engine will come paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. However, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only come mated to manual transmission.