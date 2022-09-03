Home / Car Bike / Consumers keen to buy an Apple car if tech giant makes one in future, says study

Consumers keen to buy an Apple car if tech giant makes one in future, says study

Published on Sep 03, 2022 05:52 PM IST

However, it is unclear if Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook would actually give his nod for a product like a car. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is aiming to have an autonomous electric car ready by around 2025.

According to a study, 26 per cent of the users surveyed said they would consider buying a car by Apple.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

A latest study has revealed that consumers are keen to buy a car by iPhone and iPad maker Apple in case the technology giant makes one. Consulting firm Strategic Vision, which carried out the annual study, included Apple among the more than 45 brands surveyed, Bloomberg reported.

As per the findings, 26 per cent respondents said they would definitely consider buying cars from Apple, behind only Toyota and Honda. At least 24 per cent ticked the top box (I love it) when asked about their impression about the quality of the brand.

However, it is unclear if Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook would actually give his nod for a product like a car. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is aiming to have an autonomous electric car ready by around 2025. Several companies working on a self-driving tech have been unable to deploy robotaxis on the timelines they had targeted.

The US road safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has told the Americans that no vehicle available for purchase today has self-driving capabilities.

If the survey results do elicit a material response, an Apple car could turn out to be a formidable force. According to reports, Tim Cook has employed coders who are capable of developing ‘brains’ a modern electric vehicle needs to manage battery power while navigating traffic.

But what Apple lacks is an industrial partner. The iPhone assembler Foxconn has recently acquired a former General Motors assembly plant in Ohio from a struggling startup named Lordstown Motors.

According to the report, automakers are having issues responding to the threat posed by Elon Musk's Tesla. More than 50 per cent of Tesla car owners said they would consider a future Apple vehicle.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

apple inc.
