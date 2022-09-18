Countdown begins for launch of Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp will foray into the electric vehicles segment in October with the launch of its first model in the domestic market. Vida, a sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp, will launch its first electric scooter on October 7. Not many details about the highly anticipated launch, however, are available yet.

Hero MotoCorp Limited, formerly Hero Honda, has sent invitations to dealers, investors and global distributors regarding the launch event that will be held in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur. Previously, the e-scooter was scheduled to be launched on July 1.

It will be available for a price of ₹1,00,000 or less. The e-scooter will be manufactured in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The e-scooter will be sold overseas in Europe and Latin America, a report by Live Hindustan highlighted on Saturday.

In the Indian market, Vida's e-scooter will compete with TVS iCube and Bajaj's Chetak Smart Electric Scooter. The two-wheeler will also compete with the Ola S1, which is available for ₹99,999 and its deliveries started on September 7.

In March this year, Hero MotoCorp had said it lined up a global fund of around ₹760 crore to nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG (environmental, social and governance) solutions, including its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).