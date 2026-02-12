Eyeing the Yamaha EC-06? 5 things you should know before buying
Check out the EC-06 electric scooter's specifications, riding modes and practicality features.
Yamaha has entered India’s electric two-wheeler market with the EC-06, positioning it as a premium electric scooter for urban buyers. Priced at ₹1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the EC-06 will be sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships in select cities and is currently offered in a single Bluish White shade. If you are considering the Yamaha EC-06, here are five key highlights you should know before making a decision:
1. 4 kWh battery and claimed 169 km range
The Yamaha EC-06 is powered by a fixed 4 kWh battery pack paired with an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM). The motor delivers 6.7 kW and 26 Nm of torque, with a top speed rated at 79 kmph. Yamaha claims an IDC-certified riding range of 169 km on a full charge, suited for daily commutes within the city rather than highway use. Warranty coverage spans three years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first.
Check similar bikesFind more bikes
Yamaha EC-06
₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Ampere Nexus
₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Tunwal Storm Advance 2
₹ 1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
2. Charging time and protection standards
The EC-06 can be charged via a standard household socket, with a full charge taking between 8-10 hours, depending on conditions. A 0 to 80 per cent charge is estimated to take around 9 hours. The motor and battery are IP67 certified for protection against dust and water ingress, while other electronic components meet IP65 standards.
3. Three riding modes and reverse assist
The EC-06 offers three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power. These alter throttle response and performance characteristics to balance range and acceleration. A Reverse Mode is also included, which can be useful in manoeuvring the scooter through tight spaces.
4. Disc brakes at both ends with CBS
Braking duties are handled by 200 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, supported by a Combined Braking System. The EC-06 is held up by telescopic front forks and a rear coil spring, tuned for city riding conditions. The e-scooter also comes equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps as standard.
(Also read: Yamaha R15 range gets ₹5,000 price cut in India to celebrate 70th anniversary)
5. Connected features and practicality
The EC-06 features a colour LCD cluster that displays speed, battery status, riding mode and connectivity information. Through the Yamaha Motor Connect R application, riders can access real-time vehicle data and other connected features via smartphone integration. The e-scooter further offers 24.5 litres of under-seat storage for added convenience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More