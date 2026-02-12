Eyeing the Yamaha EC-06? 5 things you should know before buying

Yamaha has entered India’s electric two-wheeler market with the EC-06, positioning it as a premium electric scooter for urban buyers. Priced at ₹1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the EC-06 will be sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships in select cities and is currently offered in a single Bluish White shade. If you are considering the Yamaha EC-06, here are five key highlights you should know before making a decision: The Yamaha EC-06 is the first electric scooter from the company Personalised Offers on Yamaha EC-06 Check Offers

1. 4 kWh battery and claimed 169 km range The Yamaha EC-06 is powered by a fixed 4 kWh battery pack paired with an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM). The motor delivers 6.7 kW and 26 Nm of torque, with a top speed rated at 79 kmph. Yamaha claims an IDC-certified riding range of 169 km on a full charge, suited for daily commutes within the city rather than highway use. Warranty coverage spans three years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first.

2. Charging time and protection standards The EC-06 can be charged via a standard household socket, with a full charge taking between 8-10 hours, depending on conditions. A 0 to 80 per cent charge is estimated to take around 9 hours. The motor and battery are IP67 certified for protection against dust and water ingress, while other electronic components meet IP65 standards.