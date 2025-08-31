From Maruti Suzuki Escudo to Vinfast VF6 and VF7: Here are all the expected launches in September 2025

The festive season is still some weeks away and the Indian car market is already in overdrive. September 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest months, with several new cars waiting in the wings. From mass-market SUVs to premium electric crossovers, every segment seems to be getting a fresh contender. For buyers, that means more choices, more tech, and in some cases, more confusion. Here’s a look at what’s arriving on our roads this month. The VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be the brand's first models for India

Maruti Suzuki new compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki is readying another compact SUV which is likely to be called the Escudo. Expect it to get a starting price of ₹9.7 to 9.75 lakh, making it an attractive proposition in the compact SUV space. The feature list is expected to be modest with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, six airbags and even ADAS tech. Under the hood, Maruti is likely to offer both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid options, ensuring that the SUV appeals to both fuel-conscious buyers and those who want a bit of tech wizardry in their daily drives.

VinFast VF6

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is about to make its Indian market debut with the VF6, an electric SUV that has been assembled at its plant in Tamil Nadu. Expected to be priced around ₹25 lakh, the VF6 is aimed squarely at the young, urban buyer who wants style and sustainability in one neat package. The electric SUV comes with a 59.6 kWh battery promising up to 410 km of range. Inside, buyers can expect a premium setup with six exterior colour options, two interior themes, ventilated seats, a heads-up display, and a panoramic touchscreen to complete the futuristic vibe.

VinFast VF7

Sharing the spotlight with its smaller sibling, the VF7 arrives as VinFast’s more premium EV for India. Prices are expected to touch ₹50 lakh, but what you get in return is a bigger electric SUV with a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and up to eight airbags for safety. Underneath, the VF7 uses a 70.8 kWh battery that can deliver up to 496 km of range. Buyers will also have the choice between a single-motor and dual-motor layout, which means you can either stick to efficiency or opt for something with a lot more punch.

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen is betting big on style, and the Basalt X is its newest attempt to stand out in the crowded SUV market. Expected to launch at ₹14.13 lakh, this coupe-styled SUV gets some serious interior upgrades, including ambient lighting, wireless charging, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, and a fully digital driver’s display. Under the bonnet, Citroën is keeping things simple with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engines, paired to either manual or automatic gearboxes. It’s a package aimed at those who want French flair without breaking the bank.

Volvo EX30

Another luxury electric SUV on the horizon is the Volvo EX30. With prices expected to hover around ₹50 lakh, this compact EV brings Volvo’s Scandinavian design ethos to the premium electric crossover space. Signature design elements such as the Thor's hammer LED DRLs meet a modern simplistic two tone interior stood up by a 12.3-inch screen for infotainment. True to Volvo heritage, safety is utmost, with seven airbags, ADAS features and a 360-degree camera all taken care of. The 69 kWh battery provides rear-wheel drive with an optimistic 480 km range, making it a practical luxury EV on Indian roads.