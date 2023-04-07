Home / Car Bike / GM recalls 300 Cruise self-driving cars after crash caused by software failure

GM recalls 300 Cruise self-driving cars after crash caused by software failure

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023

Cruise, GM's self-driving unit, recalls software in 300 cars after a collision with a bus in San Francisco on March 23 due to inaccurate prediction.

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles after a March 23 collision with a San Francisco bus.

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles.(Representational)
General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles.(Representational)

The collision resulted from an automated vehicle inaccurately predicting the movement of an articulated San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus, Cruis said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing made public on Friday.

Cruise said the software in the 300 vehicles was updated on March 25 to address concerns the system "may inaccurately predict the movement of articulated vehicles such as buses and tractor trailers".

