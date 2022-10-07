Home / Car Bike / Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter unveiled, costs less than 1.50 lakh

Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter unveiled, costs less than 1.50 lakh

car bike
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp said in January that it would invest 4.2 billion rupees ($51 million) in electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy in an effort to expand in the green mobility sector.

The company will start taking bookings for this electric scooter on Oct. 10 and deliveries will begin in December.(PTI)
The company will start taking bookings for this electric scooter on Oct. 10 and deliveries will begin in December.(PTI)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday as it looks to catch up with newer businesses that have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push.

Prices will start at 145,000 rupees ($1,761.74) for the company's Vida Plus model - higher than most electric scooters in India - but it will have a minimum range of 143km on a single charge, among the highest in India.

Like many legacy automakers in India, Hero Motocorp has been a laggard in electric two-wheelers, where start-ups such as Ather Energy and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric have gained first-mover advantage.

"While it may have been our wish to launch this product earlier than we have, we had to get it absolutely right for the greater good of everyone," Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in Jaipur.

The company will start taking bookings on Oct. 10 and deliveries will begin in December.

Electric vehicles account for 2% of total two-wheeler sales in India, but sales are accelerating as people move away from gasoline scooters in the face of rising fuel prices.

India wants electric models to account for 70% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030.

Hero MotoCorp said in January that it would invest 4.2 billion rupees ($51 million) in electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy in an effort to expand in the green mobility sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hero motocorp electric vehicles
hero motocorp electric vehicles

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out