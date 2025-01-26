Hero Xpulse 210 deliveries to commence from March 2025. Everything you should know

The new Hero Xpulse 210 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 at a starting price of ₹175,800 (ex-showroom). Available in two choices - base and top trim, the pricing of the adventure motorcycle goes up to ₹185,800 (ex-showroom). Bookings for this entry-level adventure motorcycle are slated to commence next month, with deliveries planned to start from March this year. Hero MotoCorp has priced the newly launched Xpulse 210 at almost ₹ 24,000 more than the Xpulse 200 4V.(REUTERS)

Hero MotoCorp has priced the newly launched Xpulse 210 at almost ₹24,000 more than the Xpulse 200 4V, which marks a significant increase. Interestingly, both these two motorcycles are currently available from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer.

Hero Xpulse 210: Design

The Hero Xpulse 210 comes with the design philosophy, which is already seen in the Xpulse 200 4V. With its overall design, the Hero Xpulse 210 looks like a proper dual-spot motorcycle. It features a circular LED headlight topped by a transparent windscreen and flanked by LED turn indicators. It also gets a tubular handlebar and a single-piece seat. Furthermore, the Hero Xpulse 210 sports full LED illumination along with a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster that gets smartphone connectivity.

The TFT instrument cluster also packs other readouts like a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, and more. The display shows information like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts etc. The Hero Xpulse 210 comes available in two colour choices – silver and black for the top-end variant while the base model comes in red and white.

Hero Xpulse 210: Powertrain

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 adventure motorcycle is a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine. Paired with a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty, this engine churns out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. The increment in the engine capacity and addition of the sixth gear promises good highway riding capabilities and more meat in the higher rev range for the Xpulse 210 over its sibling Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero Xpulse 210: Brake and suspension

The Hero Xpulse 210 gets long-travel telescopic front forks with 210 mm travel and a monoshock absorber with 205 mm travel. Moreover, the braking hardware comprises a front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS. These are mounted on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in tubed block pattern tyres.