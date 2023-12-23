Himachal MLAs demand special vehicle flags: If we can’t, remove officers’ too

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly on Saturday that a decision regarding the use of flags on vehicles by MLAs will be made after deliberating on relevant legal aspects with the speaker. A convoy moves along near Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Sukhu addressed the issue raised by BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, who highlighted the 2021 amendment to the law concerning MLAs displaying flags on their vehicles. Jamwal said that despite the speaker's communication with the General Administration Department on April 16, no action has been taken.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania instructed the government to issue the authorisation letter by Saturday or Sunday.

Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania questioned the rationale for using disaster as a reason for flags and lights.

Officials cite disaster as a reason for installing flag and flashing light on their vehicles, but the reality is that in a disaster, the first person to reach the spot is the chief minister, followed by ministers and MLAs, he said.

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi proposed removing flags from officers' vehicles. If the right cannot be given to MLAs, then flags should be removed from vehicles of officers, he said.

MLA Vinod Kumar said there is necessity of the flag provision in current circumstances.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshvardhan Chauhan observed the prolonged nature of this matter and urged the Chief Minister to make a prompt decision.