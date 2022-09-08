Home / Car Bike / Honda's Amaze, first launched in India in 2013, crosses 5 lakh sales

Honda's Amaze, first launched in India in 2013, crosses 5 lakh sales

Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:16 AM IST

In a statement, the company described this milestone as a ‘reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers’.

File photo of Honda logo used for representational purpose only
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amaze, Honda's subcompact sedan first launched in India in 2013, has achieved the milestone of 5 lakh sales in the country, the company has claimed. The car, it said, ‘has become the heartbeat of 5 lakh families’.

In a statement, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, described the milestone as a ‘reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers’.

“It’s our endeavor to offer latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind,” Tsumura said.

Currently, Amaze is Honda's top-selling model in the Indian market, accounting for more than 40% of the Japanese carmaker's sales in the world's fifth-largest economy. The sedan's previous model to be launched in India was the 2021 Amaze facelift, introduced here in August last year at a starting price of 6.32 lakh.

Also, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, a total of 495,863 units of Amaze were sold in India between FY 2014 and FY 2018.

Key features and specification of Honda Amaze

Amaze models come in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol engine – a 1.2-litre, i-VTEC unit – generates power and peak torque of 90bhp and 110Nm respectively, the corresponding figures for its diesel counterpart – a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit – are 110bhp and 200Nm respectively. Its manual gearbox gives mileage of 24.7kmpl, while CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) provides mileage of 21.7kmpl.

The car is available in four variants – E, S, V and VX – and five colour options: platinum white pearl, golden brown metallic, modern steel metallic, lunar silver, and metallic radiant red.

(With PTI inputs)

