Honda Amaze V trim price starts at 8 lakh. Is it a value-for-money variant?

Honda Cars India has recently launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 Honda Amaze comes with a revamped design along with a plethora of technologies over the model it replaces. Along with these changes, the new Honda Amaze comes with increased pricing. While the outgoing Honda Amaze was available at a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Amaze's starting price is significantly higher. The third-generation Honda Amaze sedan comes with a plethora of updates on design and feature front, while the engine remains unchanged.

The variant levels of the Honda Amaze have changed as well. The earlier Amaze started with the E trim level, which was discontinued in early 2024. After that, the Amaze was available with the S trim level. However, the third-generation model now starts with the V trim level.

If you are planning to buy the Honda Amaze V trim, here is a quick look at what it offers.

Honda Amaze V: Key features

The base variant V of the new generation Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan comes with LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRL), LED taillights, shark fin antenna, and body-coloured ORVMs. It runs on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.

Inside the cabin, the new Honda Amaze's V trim offers an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system is paired with four speakers. Other features include a seven-inch semi-digital driver’s display with MID and fabric upholstery. The sedan also gets a rear armrest with cupholders, a manually controlled AC, voice commands, steering mounted controls, tilt adjustable steering, keyless entry, electric trunk lock with keyless release, and electric power windows for all passengers.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Other features included in the safety kit are ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, day/night IRVM and rear parking sensors.

Honda Amaze: Powertrain

Powering the newly launched third-generation is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that works under the hood of the outgoing model. Available with transmission choices of a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit, the petrol motor is capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.