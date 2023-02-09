Honda begins deliveries of new Activa 6G H-Smart

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has started deliveries of Activa 6G H-Smart, which was launched on January 24 and is a variant of the Activa 6G. The model is available in three trims; these are Standard, Deluxe and Smart, and are priced at ₹74,536, ₹77,036, and ₹80,537 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The new top-end variant of India's most popular scooter Activa, the model comes with the in-house H-Smart Tech.

Activa 6G H-Smart: Features

(1.) Honda has given the scooter a ‘smart find’ feature, which allows the vehicle to respond when the owner tries to locate the model using the smart key.

(2.) The smart key, with which a rider can lock Activa 6G H-Smart without a physical key, can also be used to start the engine when the scooter is within two metres of the key.

(3.) Activa 6G H-Smart is powered by an OBD2-compliant, 110 cc PGM-FI engine, and is also paired with enhanced smart power (eSP) technology for linear power generation.

(4.) Through its 12-inch front alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and rear adjustable suspension, it offers a comfortable riding experience. Also, the alloy wheels get a new design.

(5.) Further, the manufacturer claims to have given as many as five new patented technology applications. These make the powertrain more efficient, according to Honda.

