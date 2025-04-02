Honda Cars India closes FY25 with 1.59% growth, highest-ever exports recorded

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) closed the fiscal year 2024-25 with total sales of 126,151 units, registering a marginal increase from 124,173 units in the previous fiscal. This reflects a modest 1.59 per cent year-on-year growth for the manufacturer. Domestic sales accounted for 65,925 units and exports rose to 60,226 units—Honda's highest ever export volume, registering a 60 per cent YoY expansion. Healthy exports of the Honda Elevate to Japan maintained the growth momentum for the carmaker in the exports market

Meanwhile, in March 2025, HCIL recorded domestic sales of 7,228 units and exports of 4,656 units. Compared to March 2024, when the carmaker sold 7,071 units domestically and exported 6,860 units. This represents a 14.7 per cent YoY drop in total March sales.

Kunal Behl, Marketing and Sales Vice President at HCIL, stated that the company's performance was in line with overall market trends. Domestic demand continued to be challenging, but good exports of the Elevate to Japan sustained the growth pace. He further stated that the third generation Honda Amaze has strengthened the company's position further in the family sedan segment.

Third gen Honda Amaze

The Third gen Honda Amaze was introduced in December 2024 at ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices were later hiked in January 2025 with a base price of ₹8.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Honda Amaze in the new form maintains its competition against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which also underwent an update last year, besides the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor.

The Honda Amaze is still powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that's naturally aspirated, making 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

When it comes to features, the 2024 Amaze is the most affordable car in the Indian market to offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It also has LED lighting, a 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, remote engine start, a semi-digital driver’s display and connected car technology. There is even a 6-speaker sound system and lane watch camera.