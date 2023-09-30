Honda unveils Prologue electric SUV with 450km range for US market
Honda has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Prologue, based on the Acura ZDX E-SUV platform from J Motors, featuring a design reminiscent of the Accord sedan. Promising a range of approximately 450 kilometres on a single charge, it offers both FWD and AWD configurations. Bookings for the American market will commence by year-end, with deliveries slated for 2024, reports Live Hindustan.
This marks Honda's second foray into the US electric vehicle market, with the Prologue showing significant improvements over its predecessor, the Clarity EV, which had a limited range of 143 kilometres.
The Prologue's design is visually striking, characterised by its wide stance, reduced weight through black body cladding, and spacious interior. It boasts a length of 4876mm and a 3093mm wheelbase, offering station wagon appeal with short front and rear overhangs.
The model will be available in three trims in the US market: the base EX, mid-spec Touring, and top-tier Elite, with AWD options for the EX and Touring, and standard AWD for the Elite. The range also offers up to seven colour options, with the Elite featuring 21-inch alloy wheels, signature LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lights.
Inside, the Prologue impresses with a host of features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat with memory settings, auto-dimming IRVM, leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, heated steering wheel, HUD, and an 11-inch full-HD display. Its infotainment system features Google software, supporting Android and Apple CarPlay, while higher trims offer various ADAS features. The vehicle boasts a generous 707-litre boot space, expandable to 1642 litres.
Honda's Prologue represents a significant step forward in its electric vehicle lineup, combining style, range, and advanced features to appeal to a wide range of customers in the growing electric vehicle market.