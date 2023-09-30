Honda unveils Prologue electric SUV with 450km range for US market

Honda has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Prologue, based on the Acura ZDX E-SUV platform from J Motors, featuring a design reminiscent of the Accord sedan. Promising a range of approximately 450 kilometres on a single charge, it offers both FWD and AWD configurations. Bookings for the American market will commence by year-end, with deliveries slated for 2024, reports Live Hindustan. Bookings for Honda Prologue in the American market will commence by year-end, with deliveries slated for 2024.(Honda)

This marks Honda's second foray into the US electric vehicle market, with the Prologue showing significant improvements over its predecessor, the Clarity EV, which had a limited range of 143 kilometres.

The Prologue's design is visually striking, characterised by its wide stance, reduced weight through black body cladding, and spacious interior. It boasts a length of 4876mm and a 3093mm wheelbase, offering station wagon appeal with short front and rear overhangs.

The model will be available in three trims in the US market: the base EX, mid-spec Touring, and top-tier Elite, with AWD options for the EX and Touring, and standard AWD for the Elite. The range also offers up to seven colour options, with the Elite featuring 21-inch alloy wheels, signature LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lights.

Inside, the Prologue impresses with a host of features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat with memory settings, auto-dimming IRVM, leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, heated steering wheel, HUD, and an 11-inch full-HD display. Its infotainment system features Google software, supporting Android and Apple CarPlay, while higher trims offer various ADAS features. The vehicle boasts a generous 707-litre boot space, expandable to 1642 litres.

Honda's Prologue represents a significant step forward in its electric vehicle lineup, combining style, range, and advanced features to appeal to a wide range of customers in the growing electric vehicle market.

