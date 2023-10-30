Honda XL 750 Transalp launched at 11 lakh. Check price and features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the XL 750 Transalp adventure tourer for the Indian market. The premium bike will be brought to the country from the manufacturer’s home nation, Japan, via the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan. XL 750 Transalp (Image courtesy: HMSI)

Price

HMSI has given the XL 750 an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom) and will sell the two-wheeler in India through its BigWing dealerships. The company has opened bookings for the first 100 countries across select cities. These are Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Deliveries, meanwhile, will commence in November.

Design

Based on the original Transalp of the 1980s, the motorcycle gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen, and large tank shrouds for aerodynamic performance. The rear design, meanwhile, sports a ‘tough’ look, as it gets an aluminium carrier and an LED lighting system. There is a 21-inch wheel in the front, with an 18-inch counterpart at the rear.

Features

On this front, the XL 750 Transalp is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key details related to the ride (speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, engine parameters, etc.). Riders can customise the display as per their preference.

Other features include a Smartphone Voice Control System to enable the rider to link the smartphone with the bike while on the move; an emergency stop signal feature to communicate to vehicles coming from behind (by flashing hazard lamps); an automatic turn-signal cancelling function, and more.

Colours

Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black are the colour options being offered.

