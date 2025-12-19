How ADAS Technology Can Make Driving in Dense Fog Safer on Indian Roads

Driving in extreme fog is among the most dangerous conditions Indian motorists face every winter. In parts of North India, especially Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, visibility can drop to just a few metres during peak fog spells. Over the years, this has led to multiple pile-ups on expressways and highways, involving cars, buses and trucks, often with fatal consequences. Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Virtus Check Offers Check Offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems combine multiple active safety features that can assist the driver simultaneously. (Representative Image)

Why Fog Is One of India’s Most Dangerous Road Hazards

Fog reduces a driver’s ability to judge distance, speed and lane position. Headlights reflect off the fog, reaction times increase, and sudden braking by vehicles ahead can trigger chain-reaction crashes. While better road discipline and infrastructure are crucial, modern vehicle technology, especially ADAS, can play a key role in reducing the risk.

What Is Level 2 ADAS and Why It Matters in Fog

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems combine multiple active safety features that can assist the driver simultaneously. In Indian-market cars, these systems typically rely on a combination of radar sensors and cameras, mounted behind the windshield or in the front grille.

Radar is especially useful in foggy conditions because it can “see” vehicles ahead even when human vision is severely compromised. When paired with a camera, the system gains better object recognition, lane detection and braking control.

Key Level 2 ADAS Features That Help in Fog

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive cruise control uses radar to maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead. In fog, where judging gaps becomes difficult, this feature can prevent drivers from unknowingly tailgating.

If the vehicle in front slows down suddenly, the system automatically reduces speed and, in some cases, can bring the car to a complete stop. On fog-prone expressways like the Yamuna Expressway or Eastern Peripheral, this can significantly reduce rear-end collisions.

Automatic Emergency Braking

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) is one of the most critical ADAS features for foggy conditions. When the system detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or obstacle ahead, it applies the brakes automatically if the driver fails to respond in time.

In dense fog, where visibility may be under 10–15 metres, AEB can make the difference between a near-miss and a serious crash, especially during sudden traffic slowdowns.

Collision Warning Systems

Forward collision warning alerts the driver through visual and audible cues when the car is closing in too quickly on another vehicle.

In fog, where depth perception is poor, these warnings provide an extra layer of awareness and help prompt earlier braking or steering corrections.

Lane Centring Assist

Lane centring assist works by reading lane markings through cameras and gently correcting the steering to keep the vehicle centred. While lane detection can be affected by poor road markings or heavy fog, on well-marked highways, it helps prevent unintentional lane drift.

Why Radar + Camera Systems Work Better in Fog

Camera-only systems struggle when visibility drops sharply. Radar-based systems, however, are largely unaffected by fog, rain or darkness. Vehicles equipped with both radar and camera sensors offer more reliable detection and braking in Indian winter conditions. This combination is increasingly common in newer cars from Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Tata and MG sold in India.

ADAS Is Not a Replacement for Careful Driving

While ADAS can assist and intervene in emergencies, it is not a substitute for responsible driving, especially in fog. You should still follow basic safety precautions:

• Reduce speed well below normal highway limits

• Use fog lamps correctly; avoid high beams

• Maintain larger following distances than usual

• Avoid sudden lane changes and hard braking

• Stay alert and keep both hands on the wheel