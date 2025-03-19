Hyundai Creta, Exter and others to get expensive from April onwards. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has stated that the prices of its passenger cars will go up by up to three per cent with effect from April 2025. The company said the price increase is due to higher input costs, higher commodity prices, and higher operational costs, among others. The South Korean car maker has stated that the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant. Hyundai Motor will increase the price of all its models in the Indian lineup including popular SUVs like Creta, Venue and Exter from January 2025.

Hyundai is the most recent carmaker to declare price increases for all of its models. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia have previously declared price increases starting the next month. The price increase was partly attributed to higher input prices by other automakers.

While Maruti Suzuki has stated to increase the prices of its cars by four per cent, Kia on the other hand will increase the prices by 3 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has not revealed the expat price hike percentage.

Hyundai price hike

Hyundai offers a diverse array of models in India. The lineup begins with the Grand i10 hatchback, then there is the Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Ioniq 5, and several others. The price increase will also likely affect the recently launched Hyundai Creta EV.

Price increases for vehicles are typical at the starting of a new financial year. Most car makers take advantage of this to adjust prices. Although most manufacturers raise prices in January when a new calendar year begins and then again in April, others prefer to do it more often, particularly in recent years.

Discounts In March

However, as the fiscal year draws to a conclusion, prospective automobile purchasers should be anticipating fantastic offers in March. The majority of automakers and dealerships run promotions to get rid of their current stock before the fiscal year ends, which may allow you to get a significant discount on the car of your dreams. To find out more about the most recent offers, be sure to contact your chosen dealership.