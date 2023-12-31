close_game
News / Car Bike / Planning to buy a car in Jan 2024? Check these 3 top models

Planning to buy a car in Jan 2024? Check these 3 top models

ByHT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Automobile giants including Hyundai, Mercedes and Kia are planning to launch new cars in the month of January 2024.

If you are planning to buy a new car in 2024, then this is the time for you. Several leading automobile giants including Hyundai, Mercedes and Kia are planning to launch new cars in the month of January 2024. The cars range from entry-level models to premium ones, Live Hindustan reported.

Here are three top cars that will be launched in January 2024.

Mercedes-Benz had launched the updated GLS lineup of cars in April this year.(File photo)
Mercedes-Benz had launched the updated GLS lineup of cars in April this year.(File photo)

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024

The price of Kia Sonet facelift model will be announced in January itself, while the deliveries of this sports utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to take place in the middle of next month. The company had initiated bookings for Kia Sonet facelift in December itself. The customers need to pay 25,000 as booking amount. This SUV is competing with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra XUV 300.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai will unveil Creta's facelift version on January 16. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Skoda Kushaq. The new Hyundai Creta facelift model is expected to witness major changes in its exterior and interior. For the first time, the car will be equipped with an Advance Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

Mercedes GLS Facelift

German luxury car brand Mercedes is set to launch GLS facelift SUV on January 8. The facelift version is expected to be equipped with major upgrades. Its alloy wheel will also have a new design. The car has been equipped with the latest MBUX user interface.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

