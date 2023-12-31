Planning to buy a car in Jan 2024? Check these 3 top models

If you are planning to buy a new car in 2024, then this is the time for you. Several leading automobile giants including Hyundai, Mercedes and Kia are planning to launch new cars in the month of January 2024. The cars range from entry-level models to premium ones, Live Hindustan reported.



Here are three top cars that will be launched in January 2024. Mercedes-Benz had launched the updated GLS lineup of cars in April this year.(File photo)

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024

The price of Kia Sonet facelift model will be announced in January itself, while the deliveries of this sports utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to take place in the middle of next month. The company had initiated bookings for Kia Sonet facelift in December itself. The customers need to pay ₹25,000 as booking amount. This SUV is competing with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra XUV 300.



ALSO READ: Global auto sales could increase 2.8% to 8.8 crore in 2024: Report

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai will unveil Creta's facelift version on January 16. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Skoda Kushaq. The new Hyundai Creta facelift model is expected to witness major changes in its exterior and interior. For the first time, the car will be equipped with an Advance Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

Mercedes GLS Facelift

German luxury car brand Mercedes is set to launch GLS facelift SUV on January 8. The facelift version is expected to be equipped with major upgrades. Its alloy wheel will also have a new design. The car has been equipped with the latest MBUX user interface.