Hyundai Exter and Aura get updated variants and features for 2025

The Hyundai Exter and Aura compact cars have received enhancements for the 2025 model year, with the manufacturer unveiling new variants and feature improvements for both models. The Hyundai Exter now includes additional mid-spec variants, namely the SX Tech and S+, as well as an expanded range of CNG options. Conversely, the Hyundai Aura introduces a Corporate variant available in both petrol and CNG powertrain configurations. The Hyundai Exter and Aura now offer enhanced mid-spec variants, which come with a slightly increased price.

2025 Hyundai Aura Corporate Variant

The refreshed Hyundai Aura introduces a new Corporate variant, available with both petrol and CNG engine options. This variant is equipped with features including 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, a rear wing spoiler, a 6.75-inch touchscreen audio display, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear air conditioning vents, a rear center armrest with a cupholder, and a distinctive Corporate emblem. The starting prices for the Aura Corporate Edition are ₹7.48 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹8.47 lakh for the Hy-CNG Duo version, with all prices being ex-showroom in Delhi.

(Also read: New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India. What will this updated SUV offer?)

2025 Hyundai Exter - New Variants

The Exter introduces the new SX Tech variant, which is offered with both petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. This updated trim is outfitted with several advanced features, including a smart key that enables push-button start and stop, a dual-camera dashcam, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control featuring a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.

The newly introduced Hyundai Exter S+ variant is exclusively offered with a petrol engine. It features an electric sunroof, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, a rear camera equipped with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear air conditioning vents, and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors.

The Exter S trim in petrol has received enhancements, now featuring a rear parking camera equipped with static guidelines, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and an 8-inch infotainment display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the Exter S Executive and S+ Executive variants have been launched in CNG, offering extra features. The revised Exter lineup is priced between ₹7.73 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, while the Hyundai Exter begins with the EX variant, which is priced at ₹6 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.