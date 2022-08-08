Hyundai to launch new models in India in next 2 years. Details here

South Korean carmaker Hyundai will, over the next few years, develop and launch a range of cars in India, according to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. These cars range from SUVs to sedans, and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) to electric vehicles.

Among these, new variants of various models will be rolled out in Asia's third largest economy in the next two years. Here's a brief list:

(1.) Creta: According to a report, the new Creta Facelift will be launched this year around the Diwali festive season. The new model will feature updated design and upgraded interiors. It is expected to have autonomous emergency breaking, lane assist, advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), among others.

(2.) Venue: The company is also testing in the country, an in-line variant of the Venue compact SUV. This new variant is expected to have a front bumper, wheel arch, roof rails, and alloy wheels of a different style. The car may be fitted with a 118bhp, 1 litre turbocharged petrol engine.

(3.) Ioniq 5: The auto giant is likely to roll out an electric crossover of Ioniq 5 before the end of the year. Based on Hyundai's Electric Global Modular Platform (EGMP), this crossover would cost between ₹55 lakh to 60 lakh.

(4.) Stargazer: In 2023, the carmaker has plans to introduce a new three-row MPV, which is already available in Indonesia. This variant has a length of 4.5 metres, and will compete alongside Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens.

(5.) Verna: Also next year, Hyundai is likely to launch its next-generation Verna sedan, which is already undergoing testing. This model may heave features such as ADAS, a loaded interior, panoramic sunroof and mild hybrid system, among others.

HT News Desk