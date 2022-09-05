Home / Car Bike / Hyundai to launch Venue N Line SUV in India on Tuesday

The Venue N Line will be available in two trims- N6 and N8.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Automobile giant Hyundai will launch its sport utility vehicle (SUV)- the Venue N Line in India on Tuesday. The price of the Venue N Line will also be revealed during the launch. Hyundai had already started accepting bookings for the SUV at an advance token amount of 21,000.

According to Hyundai's website, the Venue N Line “will deliver an exhilarating driving experience to customers with a Sporty Ride and Handling that has been derived by suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience.”

The SUV will have over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features and smart features including Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant.

“Hyundai Venue N Line will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes that will deliver versatile driving performance. With over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features, customers will be able to enjoy a thrilling yet confident driving experience,” the website added.

The colour shades of the SUV are as follows- Thunder blue with phantom black roof, Polar White, Polar white with Phantom black roof, Shadow grey and Shadow grey with phantom black roof.

According to reports, the Venue N Line will have a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that will churn out 172 Nm of peak torque and 118bhp of maximum power. The SUV will have a 7-speed DCT transmission unit.

