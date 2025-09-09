Hyundai’s EV charging network powers 2.3 million units of clean energy, cuts 1.6 million kg CO₂

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is stepping up its green mobility game, making an impact on India’s transition to cleaner transportation. The company announced that its rapidly growing EV charging network has already delivered over 2.3 million units of clean energy through more than 1.8 lakh charging sessions, helping prevent an estimated 1.6 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions. Get Launch Updates on MG 4 EV Notify me Notify me With a focus on Tamil Nadu, Hyundai plans 100 fast-charging stations, bolstering its commitment to electric mobility and reducing range anxiety for EV drivers.

Expanding the Charging Grid

As of August 2025, HMIL has successfully installed 119 public EV fast-charging stations across India—part of its larger goal of setting up 600 stations nationwide. These chargers are strategically positioned along major highways, key cities, and Hyundai dealerships, ensuring that EV drivers can embark on longer journeys without worrying about range anxiety.

Hyundai has also integrated its myHyundai app with more than 20,000 charging points, including those from partner charge point operators. The app makes it easier for EV users to locate chargers, book slots, and even make secure digital payments—streamlining the entire charging experience.

Driving India’s EV Mission

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning at HMIL, underlined Hyundai’s commitment to leading the country’s EV adoption.

“At Hyundai Motor India, we are strongly positioned to accelerate EV adoption across the country,” he said. “Our investments in both advanced EV platforms and robust charging infrastructure reflect our dedication to easing range anxiety while supporting the Government of India’s vision of mass mobility electrification.”

Hyundai’s current EV line-up, which includes the Ioniq 5 and the recently launched Creta Electric, is backed by a retail footprint of 542 outlets across 238 cities. This expanding presence further strengthens the company’s role in nurturing India’s EV ecosystem.

Customer-Centric Features

Reliability has been a key factor in Hyundai’s charging success, with its network delivering 97% uptime. The stations are also customer-friendly, with on-ground marshals during peak hours, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, and nearby conveniences such as cafés, restaurants, and shopping areas.

Adding another layer of convenience, Hyundai has rolled out the Hyundai Pay in-car payment platform, allowing drivers to pay for charging directly from the vehicle’s infotainment system. Over 1,200 charging points are already integrated into this futuristic platform, with more to follow.

Focus on Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is set to become a focal point of Hyundai’s charging push, with a promise of 100 fast-charging stations in the state. Sixteen are already active, with the number expected to rise to 30 by the end of 2025.