I own a first-gen Renault Duster. Should I wait for the new Duster or consider the Tata Sierra?

For owners of the first-generation Renault Duster, the upgrade question has gotten harder to answer with the recent launch of the Tata Sierra. On one side is the upcoming new-generation Renault Duster, expected to arrive in India soon. On the other hand, there is the Tata Sierra, which has already been launched, bringing back a legendary nameplate in a thoroughly modern form. Choosing between the upcoming Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra can be hard. (AI-generated representative image)

While both SUVs carry strong emotional value, their mechanical focus, size, and positioning are quite different, making this decision less straightforward than it may appear.

Tata Sierra vs New-gen Renault Duster: Engines

Tata Sierra (launched)

The Tata Sierra is offered with three 1.5-litre internal combustion engines, all currently available with different gearbox choices:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (106 PS and 145 Nm), available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

1.5-litre turbo-petrol Hyperion engine (160 PS and 255 Nm), paired exclusively with a 6-speed automatic.

1.5-litre turbo-diesel (118 PS with 260 Nm in manual or 280 Nm in automatic).

Renault Duster (upcoming)

The upcoming Duster is expected to prioritise downsized turbo-petrol and hybrid powertrains, aligned with efficiency and emissions norms.

Likely engine options include:

1.3-litre turbo-petrol producing around 150 bhp, offered with manual and automatic gearboxes

Smaller turbo-petrol options on lower trims

Hybrid variants expected later, based on global offerings

Diesel is unlikely at launch, marking a shift from the original Duster’s strong diesel identity.

Tata Sierra vs New-gen Renault Duster: Drivetrain

The new Renault Duster is expected to offer all-wheel drive (AWD) on select variants, continuing the legacy of the older Duster AWD. While not a hardcore off-roader, it should handle rough roads, snow, slush and light trails confidently.

The Tata Sierra is front-wheel drive only in its ICE versions. There is no 4x4 or AWD option, which limits its suitability for serious off-road use. If the terrain matters for you, this single factor could outweigh everything else.

Tata Sierra vs New-gen Renault Duster: Features and technology

Tata Sierra

The Sierra is positioned as a feature-rich, modern SUV, offering:

Large digital displays and connected car tech

ADAS (Level 2)

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated seats

360-degree camera

Premium interior materials

It clearly leans towards a more lifestyle-oriented, premium experience.

Renault Duster (expected)

The new Duster is expected to offer:

Large touchscreen infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

ADAS features

Improved safety tech and cabin quality

However, its interior layout is likely to remain functional and purpose-driven rather than being very futuristic or flashy.

Tata Sierra vs New-gen Renault Duster: My view

The decision is going to be a close call between the Sierra and the Duster, given that both models now bring more sophistication, tech, modern design and refinement to the table.

You should wait for the Duster if you are looking for a more compact and efficient powertrain for daily driving and occasional outstation trips. Its expected AWD option and manageable size make it better suited for mixed usage and light adventure.

Buy the Sierra if you want to make a statement and need more practicality and power from your car. It offers stronger engines, more space and a more commanding road presence.

However, the Sierra does not offer a 4x4. So if a Leh trip or serious off-road driving is part of your plan, this may not be the right choice.