I test rode the Simple One Gen 2. Here are my honest observations

I didn’t go into the Simple One Gen 2 ride expecting to be wowed. Electric scooters today are packed with numbers, modes and promises, but what really matters is how they feel once you’re actually riding them. After spending a few hours with the scooter, I came away with a fairly clear picture of what Simple is trying to do with this update. Personalised Offers on Simple Energy One Gen 2 Check Offers Check Offers Simple One Gen 2

Looks familiar

Visually, the Gen 2 doesn’t announce itself loudly. If you’ve seen the earlier Simple One, this will look familiar. The scooter looks clean and balanced, and in Brazen Black, it comes across as mature rather than flashy. I liked that, it doesn’t feel like it’s trying too hard to stand out.

The riding position felt natural straight away. The seat height is slightly lower now, and that made a difference for me in traffic. Putting a foot down felt easier, especially at slow speeds and junctions.

Controls I mostly liked, with a few misses

As soon as I started riding, I noticed that the switches felt better-made than before. Most buttons are easy to reach and work with a light press. But I did find myself fumbling for the horn and cruise control early on. They’re usable, but not instinctive.

The toggle used to scroll through regen and riding modes took the most getting used to. It works, but I had to slow down and think before using it. I would’ve preferred something simpler. One area where Simple has clearly listened to feedback is the mirrors. They’re much better now. Visibility is clear, and I didn’t feel the need to constantly adjust them.

What’s new and genuinely useful is the added cubby storage up front, which now houses the charging port. The removal of the portable battery has also freed up under-seat space, and the larger 35-litre storage area is genuinely practical.

The touchscreen itself is smooth and responsive. Menus are easy to understand, and I didn’t feel lost at any point. My only real issue was brightness. Even during a cloudy morning ride, it felt dimmer than I expected. It’s readable, but it could definitely be brighter.

Where the scooter really improves

Once I picked up speed, the changes under the skin became obvious. The scooter feels more planted than before. It tracks straight, feels composed in corners, and doesn’t feel nervous when you change direction. It’s not aggressive in a sporty way, but it feels confident.

The suspension stood out to me the most. Broken patches of road that would have felt harsh on the earlier scooter are handled much better now. The ride feels calmer and more comfortable, especially over potholes and uneven surfaces. At the same time, it doesn’t feel loose or vague, which I appreciated.

You can feel the front end go a bit light over rumble strips or sharp road joints, and there’s a brief shake through the handlebar, but it settles quickly and never feels alarming.

Specification Simple ONE 5 kWh Simple ONE 4.5 kWh Simple ONE 3.7 kWh / OneS Price ₹ 1,77,999 ₹ 1,69,999 ₹ 1,49,999 Top Speed 115 km/h 90 km/h 90 km/h Peak Torque 72 Nm 52 Nm 52 Nm 0–40 km/h Acceleration 2.55 sec 3.3 sec 3 sec Peak Power 8.8 kW 6.4 kW 6.4 kW Continuous Power 4.5 kW 3.5 kW 3.5 kW Motor Type PMSM PMSM PMSM Motor Ingress Protection IP67 IP67 IP67 Advanced Regeneration Yes (L1–L4) Yes (L1–L4) No (Only L1) Riding Modes Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic X Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air IDC Range 265 km 236 km 190 km Battery Type Li-ion Li-ion Li-ion Battery Setup Single battery Single battery Single battery Battery Capacity 5.0 kWh 4.5 kWh 3.7 kWh View All Prev Next

Performance that suits everyday riding

I rode the 5 kWh version, and performance felt more than adequate for city use. The Eco modes are clearly meant for saving energy, but they don’t feel painfully slow. Even with a pillion, the scooter moves off cleanly and climbs slopes without drama.

Ride and Air modes felt like the sweet spot for daily use. Throttle response is sharper, and the scooter feels more alert. Sonic and Sonic X are where things get fun. Acceleration is strong, and the scooter feels quick enough to surprise you if you’re not ready for it.

Simple One Gen 2 Brazen Black

Range, braking and daily usability

During my ride, the range indicator adjusted sensibly based on how I was riding. It didn’t lock itself into unrealistic numbers, and that gave me more confidence in what I was seeing.

Brakes do the job, but they aren’t the scooter’s strong point. Stopping power is fine, but the initial feel at the lever is dull. You get used to it, but better feedback would improve confidence.

I did enjoy using cruise control more than I expected. It’s simple and works well on open stretches. Regen braking is adjustable, and I found level two to be the most natural for daily riding.

Simple One Gen 2 Rear Profile

So, who is this for?

After riding the Simple One Gen 2, it feels like a scooter that has grown up. It’s calmer, more comfortable and more usable than before. It doesn’t try to impress with noise or drama. Instead, it focuses on making everyday riding easier, and that’s what stood out to me the most.