I want to buy the KTM 390 Adventure. Should I buy the R or the Standard model?

If you are eyeing the KTM 390 Adventure and are stuck between the Standard version and the more hardcore R, the decision really comes down to how and where you plan to ride. On paper, both motorcycles look similar, but dig a little deeper and their personalities are quite different. Personalised Offers on KTM 390 Adventure Check Offers Check Offers Engine-wise, the 390 Adventure R and the 390 Adventure are identical.

Suspension and off-road focus

The biggest talking point of the 390 Adventure R is its suspension. It gets long-travel WP Apex units at both ends with a suspension travel of 230 mm, offering significantly more travel than the standard bike. This translates to higher ground clearance of 272 mm and far better ability on broken roads, trails and proper off-road sections. The flip side is the tall seat height of 880 mm, which can feel intimidating if you are not confident with tall motorcycles.

The standard 390 Adventure uses a more road-friendly suspension setup with 200 mm travel in the front and 205 mm at the rear. It is still capable on bad roads and light trails, but it is clearly tuned for touring comfort and daily usability rather than aggressive off-roading. It still has a ground clearance of 237 mm and a seat height of 830 mm.

Wheels and tyres

This is another major difference. The R variant comes with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type, off-road-focused tyres. These are great for dirt, sand and rocks, but not the most convenient setup if you mostly ride on highways.

The standard model uses spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, which are much more practical for long-distance touring and everyday use. A puncture is easier to deal with, and the tyres are better suited for tarmac.

The new 390 Adventure borrows its stying from KTM's Dakar rally machines. It looks the part with the slender frame and a taller stance

Ergonomics and seat height

Thanks to its suspension and wheel setup, the R sits much taller. This gives it excellent visibility and clearance off-road, but shorter riders may struggle in traffic or during slow-speed manoeuvres.

The standard bike feels more accessible. Its lower seat height and road-focused ergonomics make it easier to live with, especially if the bike will be used daily.

Features and engine

Both bikes share the same 399 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering identical performance figures. Electronics, rider aids and overall mechanicals remain largely unchanged between the two. In terms of straight-line performance and highway cruising, there should be no real difference.

Price

Interestingly, the 390 Adventure R is priced lower, at around ₹3.78 lakh ex-showroom, while the standard model costs a bit more. The lower price of the R mainly comes down to the simpler, tube-type wheel setup.

Which one should you buy?

Go for the KTM 390 Adventure R if:

You plan to ride off-road frequently

You want long suspension travel and maximum ground clearance

You are comfortable managing a tall seat height

You value off-road ability over touring convenience

Choose the KTM 390 Adventure Standard if:

Most of your riding is on highways and city roads

You want the convenience of tubeless tyres

You prefer a lower, more manageable seat height

Your riding involves touring with occasional bad roads, not hardcore trails

Final word

The KTM 390 Adventure R is a proper off-road-biased machine that just happens to be road legal. The standard 390 Adventure, on the other hand, is a versatile tourer that can handle rough patches without demanding too many compromises. Neither is objectively better. The right choice depends entirely on whether your adventures are more about trails and terrain or tarmac and touring.

