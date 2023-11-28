Images of new Renault Duster leaked ahead of tomorrow's global debut. Check details

French auto giant Renault will unveil the new generation of its Duster SUV on Wednesday, in Portugal. Ahead of the much-anticipated global debut, however, images of the Duster have surfaced online, with the source being a promotional video that got leaked. The leaked images of the next generation Duster.

The upcoming Duster will be manufactured by Dacia, Renault's UK-based partner.

Exterior

From the images it can be seen that Renault and Dacia have made some heavy changes at the SUV's front face, giving new grille and bumper there, thus giving the model a rugged look. The vehicle also gets horizontal LED lights and new air intake, while the side profile gets more muscles and creases.

At the rear, meanwhile, there are Y-shaped light clusters, along with a sloping rear window with a spoiler.

Interior

As for the interior, on the other hand, the leaked photos do not reveal much. As per some spy shots that surfaced recently, however, the 2024 Duster will come with features such as a new upholstery, redesigned dashboard, etc. The model could also be given features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system (measuring at least 8 inches), digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity, and more.

Powertrain

The four-wheeler could be offered with both petrol and hybrid powertrains. Among the new engines, Renault could add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit and a 1.6-litre fully-hybrid unit with maximum power output of 130 hp and 140 hp, respectively. A CNG version too cannot be ruled out.