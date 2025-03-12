Indian Supercross Racing League announces actor Salman Khan as brand ambassador

Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming season. The inaugural season held last year saw over 30,000 spectators in attendance at the races and a viewership of 11.5 million in just three days of broadcast. ISRL is betting big on the superstar’s popularity to drive more attention towards the sport. ISRL is betting big on the superstar’s popularity to drive more attention towards the sport

Indian Supercross Racing League's New Brand Ambassador

Notably, this is Salman Khan’s first motorsport endorsement. It aims to take the league into mainstream sports entertainment, and the star’s connection across generations will help boost ISRL’s reach.

Speaking about the collaboration, Salman Khan said: "I am very excited to be a part of something I am truly passionate about—motorcycles and motorsports. What ISRL is building is truly revolutionary with a long-term vision. The league has immense entertainment value and captures the spirit of igniting passion, showcasing skill, and creating heroes who will inspire the next generation. Together, we're set to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage."

Veer Patel, Managing Director, ISRL, said: "Welcoming Salman Khan to the ISRL family is a landmark moment for motorsports in India. As motorsports continue to gain worldwide traction, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has firmly placed India on the global motorsports map. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to elevate Indian motorsports to unparalleled heights. With his presence at the races, active participation, and guidance, we are spearheading a motorsport revolution that will inspire generations of Indian riders and position India as a premier global Supercross destination."

The competition featured 48 of the world's finest riders, including international legends Jordie Tixier, Matt Moss, and Anthony Raynard, competing across multiple categories. Team BigRock Motorsports, led by India's Dakar pioneer CS Santosh, emerged as champions, setting a high standard for competition.