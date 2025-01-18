India's first solar-powered car, Vayve Eva debuts at the Auto Expo 2025. Prices start at 3.25 lakh

Vayve Mobility has introduced India's first solar-powered car at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The new Vayve Eva starts at a price of ₹3.25 lakhs (ex-showroom) is being offered in three different variants including – Nova, Stella and Vega. Buyers have the option to opt for either the battery as a subscription or purchase it with the car. Vayve claims that the Eva has a rigid structure and will comply with frontal crash test norms.

Purchasing the Vayve Eva with the battery will cost you ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the pay-as-you-go battery is offered for the lower price of ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, both of these prices are introductory and will be only offered to the first 25,000 customers. Deliveries for the electric vehicle are slated to begin by 2026.

Vayve Eva: Showcased in 2023

First showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023, the Eva features a flexible solar panel on its roof which is claimed to enhance the hatchback's range by up to 10 km every day.

In an earlier statement, Nilesh Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Vayve Mobility, spoke about the Vayve Eva. He mentioned, “Eva is not just a car; it’s a new category of urban vehicles designed for the modern family. It blends sustainability with innovation, offering a futuristic yet accessible commuting solution.”

Vayve Eva: Range & Running Cost

Vayve Mobility makes the claim that most owners average a daily commute of less than 35 km with less than 1.5 passengers per car and the Eva is the perfect vehicle for them. Vayve Mobility claims an operational cost of just ₹0.5 paise per km, which also makes the Eva much cheaper than several electric vehicles on sale. This EV will compete as a rival to the MG Comet EV even as it is sold at a much lower price bracket.

Vayve Eva: Features

The Vayve Eva features an 18 kW battery pack and can do a 0-40 kmph sprint in just 5 seconds. The model will also include smartphone integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates, remote monitoring and vehicle diagnostics. It also promises to have a lightweight design ensuring low running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.