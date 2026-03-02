Interested in Nissan Gravite? Here's what the base variant offers
The base variant features a petrol engine with a manual gearbox, delivering 72 PS and 96 Nm. It does not get an AMT option.
With the Gravite, Nissan has stepped into the compact MPV space with a product that aims to balance affordability and practicality. For buyers who are considering the entry point into the range, the base variant is likely to draw attention for offering the core essentials without stretching the budget, and it is priced at ₹5.65 lakh ex-showroom.
Exterior highlights
The entry-level Gravite carries the same overall design as the higher trims. It features Nissan’s signature front grille, sculpted bonnet lines and a tall stance that gives it an SUV-like presence. The base trim rides on steel wheels with covers, keeping costs in check while maintaining a clean look. Halogen headlamps and LED tail lamps are part of the package, ensuring adequate visibility and a modern rear signature.
Black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body adds to the rugged appeal, while body-coloured bumpers help it look cohesive despite being the most affordable version.
Cabin and features
At the front, the Gravite offers power windows, while rear passengers have to rely on manual window winders. The outside rearview mirrors are adjusted manually as well. That said, everyday usability has not been overlooked. The second and third rows feature height-adjustable headrests, and the second row comes with slide and recline functions, which make access to the third row more convenient.
The Visia trim keeps the cabin simple with an all-black theme and fabric seat upholstery. The dashboard layout remains similar to higher variants with its layered design and dual-tone finish, but the most noticeable omission is the absence of an infotainment system.
Practicality continues to be one of its strengths. The third-row seats can be removed entirely to free up additional boot space when required. The second row is split in a 60:40 configuration and supports both fold and tumble functions, allowing you to configure the cabin based on passenger or luggage needs.
As expected from the entry-level variant, features are limited to the essentials. The instrument cluster consists of analogue dials paired with a small 3.5-inch multi-information display. Manual air conditioning is offered, but there are no dedicated rear AC vents.
You also miss out on an infotainment and audio system, along with features such as wireless phone charging, push-button start and stop, a PM2.5 air filter, and a cooled glovebox.
Safety equipment
When it comes to safety, the Gravite Visia does not skimp on the fundamentals. It is equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD and a traction control system. Buyers also get hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. For families, ISOFIX child seat mounts add an extra layer of reassurance.
That said, a few convenience-oriented safety features are not part of the package. The base trim misses out on rain-sensing wipers, a rear parking camera and a rear wiper with a defogger.
Engine and performance
Under the hood, the base variant uses the same petrol engine as the rest of the lineup. It is paired with a manual gearbox, catering to buyers who prefer a traditional driving experience. The focus here is on efficiency and ease of use rather than outright performance. The engine puts out 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm. The base variant is not offered with AMT transmission.
The overall package
For those interested in entering the Gravite range at the most accessible price point, the base variant delivers the fundamentals. It offers the SUV styling, usable space and essential features that many buyers look for, while keeping the overall cost manageable.
