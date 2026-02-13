Is Lord Alto losing its charm? Maruti mini segment witnesses sales slump of 13 per cent

Maruti Suzuki, for long, had bet its chips on the mini segment, especially the Alto. The Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000, positioned as an affordable, fuel-efficient car for the Indian market. However, as SUVs have come into prominence owing to the shift in market trends and consumer sentiments, the mini segment has suffered massively. Maruti Suzuki's Alto, a staple in the mini segment since 2000, faces a 13% sales decline amid rising SUV popularity. Personalised Offers on Renault Kwid Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Mini Downfall? The Maruti Suzuki mini segment has suffered a 13 per cent decline in sales from 1.03 lakh units in April 2024 to January 2025 to 90,312 units in April 2025 to January 2026 whereas the SUV segment from Maruti Suzuki suffered a decline of 0.6 per cent in sales from 2.96 lakh units in April 2024 to January 2025 to 2.94 lakh in April 2025 to January 2026, as per data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Maruti Suzuki Alto Milestones The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the best-selling cars in India, hitting a milestone of 10 lakh units sold in 2008, 20 lakh units sold in 2012, 30 lakh units sold in 2016 and 40 lakh units sold in 2020. Not only that, but the ‘Lord Alto’ surpassed the 47 lakh unit mark in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Alto History Earlier iterations of the Maruti Suzuki Alto were available with two different drivetrains: a 798cc and 998cc. The former is powered a naturally aspirated petrol engine producing a peak power output of 47 bhp and 62 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the latter is also powered by naturally aspirated petrol engine producing a peak power output of 65.71 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and AGS (auto gear shift) automatic transmission.

While the Alto started with the 800cc engine, it did away with the 798cc engine owing to the onset of BS6’s stringent emission norms. The 800cc engine has been replaced with the K10 998cc engine which is BS6 compliant. Notably, two of Maruti Suzuki’s SUVs featured in the top 10 best-selling car list, including Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.