Jeep Compass SUV's facelift version launched. Check price, specifications

Jeep India on Saturday unveiled the facelift version of the Compass sports utility vehicle (SUV) along with a new variant and a special edition of Meridian SUV.



The Compass SUV is available with a 4X2 variant and the Black Shark edition with an automatic gearbox, HT Auto reported. As per the report, the Compass SUV has a starting price of ₹20.49 lakh which goes up to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant with automatic gearbox.



The price of the entry-level Compass SUV has been cut by ₹1 lakh. The Meridian Overland SUV will have several updates over the standard versions which are currently on sale in the market. The Jeep Compass 2WD Red Black Edition SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox(HT Auto)

Features of new Compass SUV

The Jeep Compass 2WD Red Black Edition SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can generate a maximum of 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep said the new variant will have a fuel efficiency of 16.2 kmpl. This new SUV is capable of reaching a speed of 0-100 kph in just 9.8 seconds. The company is not offering any petrol variant of the SUV in India.



The compass dons a red and black exterior with black out grille, side sills, badges and chrome belt line. The front fenders of the SUV have a Black Shark badge, the HT report stated. The interiors of this new Compass SUV have an all-black treatment with red accents and stitching. The company has introduced automatic transmission option in lower variants too.



Meridian Overland SUV features

The latest three-row Meridian Overland SUV joins the other special editions called Meridian Upland and Meridian X. The Meridian Overland has updates like a new grille with chrome surrounds and redesigned alloy wheels on the outside and copper-based interior theme inside the cabin, the report added.







