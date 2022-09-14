Home / Car Bike / Kawasaki launches 2023 Z900 in India; 51,000 costlier than previous model

Kawasaki launches 2023 Z900 in India; 51,000 costlier than previous model

Published on Sep 14, 2022 05:41 PM IST

There are no mechanical upgrades in the 2023 Z900. However, it comes in two new colour options- Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Grey and Ebony with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

The 2023 Z900 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,000 costlier than its previous model.&nbsp;
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Japanese motorcycle giant Kawasaki has launched the 2023 Z900 in India for 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle is 51,000 costlier than its previous model, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Wednesday.

Kawasaki is charging the same price for both colour options.

The new Z900 is powered by a 948cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that generates 125hp at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm. It also comes with dual channel ABS as standard, the Livehindustan report on Wednesday added.

The motorcycle is equipped with two power modes- Full and Low and four riding modes - Rain, Road, Sport and Rider and three traction control levels.

It also has a TFT screen for the instrument cluster and supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2023 Z900 is expected to compete with Ducati Monster, BMW F 900 R Triumph Street Triple R and Honda CB650R.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
