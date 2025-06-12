Kia Carens Clavis deliveries begin across india, priced from 11.49 lakh

Deliveries of the newly launched Kia Carens Clavis have begun. The MPV was introduced in May 2025 as an upper-end variant of the Kia Carens, which is also available for purchase right now. While The Carens comes only in the base Premium variant, the Carens Clavis is offered in seven variants ranging from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹21.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. View Personalised Offers on Kia Carens EV Notify me Kia Carens Clavis is offered with three engine options. There will be two petrol engines and one diesel engine on offer.

The Kia Carens Clavis is available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor generating 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-liter diesel motor with 116 PS and 250 Nm, or a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol motor with 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission choices are equally accommodating, with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, a clutchless iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

(Also read: Kia Carens Clavis launched at ₹11.49 lakh)

Kia Carens Clavis: Features

The interior is enhanced with a fresh 26.62-inch panoramic screen that merges the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. Additionally, an all-new two-spoke steering wheel with the offset Kia badge has been added. This car still retains its three-row configuration, now with a one-touch electric tumble function in the second row for improved access to the third row.

Moreover, the second-row seats feature sliding and reclining functionality. The Clavis, features wise, gets an 8-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting with 64 colors, a 360-degree camera, a smart key system allowing all of the windows to work, a seat-mounted air-pollution filter with roof vents, a panoramic glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, an electric four-way adjustable driver's seat, and more.

(Also read: Kia Carens Clavis First Drive Review - New mask, same task)

Kia Carens Clavis: Design

Inspired by Kia's "Opposites United" design language, the Clavis features more angular styling, L-shaped LED DRLs linked by a light bar, and unique 'Ice Cube' headlamps that recall Kia's electric vehicles from around the world. The bumpers are sculpted more, lending it a more SUV-like presence.

The rear also receives an update with a connected LED tail-lamp configuration called the 'Starmap'. The Carens, however, sports a more MPV-inspired look with less angular lines and softer edges. The Clavis rides on bigger 17-inch alloy wheels with an alternative design, with the base Carens receiving 16-inch ones.