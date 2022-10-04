Kia India recalls over 44,000 units of Carens. Here's why

Kia India is recalling more than 44,000 units (44,174 to be exact) of its multi-utility vehicle (MUV) Carens to inspect and fix any potential error in airbag control module software. Carens was launched in India in February in six and seven-seater options. The MUV is powered by 1.5 petrol, 1.4-litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.

“This voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken by Kia India, to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control Module (ACU) software in the Kia Carens. The company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers throughout the process of this campaign,” the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kia India added that it will reach out to the owners of Carens to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

“Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia Authorized dealers to schedule an appointment. Additionally, they can also visit the Kia India website (https://www.kia.com/in/home.html) or Kia App or contact the Kia Call Centre -1800-108-5000 (toll-free),” the statement further said.

Kia India recently released its sales figures for September. The automaker sold 25,857 units last month, up from 14,441 units in September 2021, Live Hindustan reported. Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival were the top-selling models.

Carens was also a top-selling car of Kia last month. The MUV sold 5,233 units last month. However, its sales were less as compared to August when 5,558 units were sold.