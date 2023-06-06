Home / Car Bike / Kia Picanto facelift photos ‘leaked’ ahead of official debut. Details here

Kia Picanto facelift photos ‘leaked’ ahead of official debut. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2023 12:53 PM IST

The upcoming model is the second facelift for the third generation Picanto, which made its debut in 2017.

The photos of Kia Motors' updated Picanto hatchback – the car has been given a facelift – have appeared on the internet, even as the vehicle is yet to be officially unveiled. This, however, is the second facelift for the third generation Picanto, which made its debut in 2017.

Kia's upcoming Kia facelift (Image courtesy: Kia)
Kia's upcoming Kia facelift (Image courtesy: Kia)

Powertrain

The car is likely to be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, which will churn maximum power output and peak torque of 83 bhp and 122 Nm respectively.

Features

Unlike other Kia models, the second Picanto facelift comes with a twin-screen effect on the dashboard. There is a free-standing 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, as well as a 4.2-inch screen for instrumentation, on the dashboard. The steering wheel and other interiror feature are the same as those in the outgoing model.

Also, the Euro-spec of the second facelift will be equipped with a full suite of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features. The Australian version, on the other hand, may miss out on ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and a few more features.

Rivals

Upon launch, the hatchback's primary competitor will be Hyundai's i10. Other rivals include C3 (Citroen), MG 3 (MG Motor), Sandero (Renault/Dacia) and Up (Volkswagen).

Launch

Kia may launch the new Picanto globally at the end of the month. It is not known, however, if the Indian market will be included in the launch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kia motors
kia motors
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out