Kia Picanto facelift photos ‘leaked’ ahead of official debut. Details here

The photos of Kia Motors' updated Picanto hatchback – the car has been given a facelift – have appeared on the internet, even as the vehicle is yet to be officially unveiled. This, however, is the second facelift for the third generation Picanto, which made its debut in 2017. Kia's upcoming Kia facelift (Image courtesy: Kia)

Powertrain

The car is likely to be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, which will churn maximum power output and peak torque of 83 bhp and 122 Nm respectively.

Features

Unlike other Kia models, the second Picanto facelift comes with a twin-screen effect on the dashboard. There is a free-standing 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, as well as a 4.2-inch screen for instrumentation, on the dashboard. The steering wheel and other interiror feature are the same as those in the outgoing model.

Also, the Euro-spec of the second facelift will be equipped with a full suite of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features. The Australian version, on the other hand, may miss out on ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and a few more features.

Rivals

Upon launch, the hatchback's primary competitor will be Hyundai's i10. Other rivals include C3 (Citroen), MG 3 (MG Motor), Sandero (Renault/Dacia) and Up (Volkswagen).

Launch

Kia may launch the new Picanto globally at the end of the month. It is not known, however, if the Indian market will be included in the launch.

