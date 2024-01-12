close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Kia Sonet facelift launched at 8 lakh, gets ADAS

Kia Sonet facelift launched at 8 lakh, gets ADAS

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Customers can book their Sonet facelift at a token amount of ₹25,000.

Kia on Friday launched Sonet facelift in India, giving it a price range of 7.99 lakh- 15.69 lakh. Sonet facelift gets a major addition in the form of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) giving it a major advantage over its rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Kia Sonet facelift (Image credit: Kia Motors)
Kia Sonet facelift (Image credit: Kia Motors)

“We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of a low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology,” Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, told HT Auto.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Variants and price

The South Korean automaker is offering the car in 19 variants across three broad trim lines, namely Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. Customers can book their Sonet facelift at a token amount of 25,000; deliveries will open later this month.

It must be noted, however, that the rates are introductory, i.e., these are applicable only for a limited period, after which the prices could be hiked.

Powertrain

Here, Kia is giving three engine options. These include a 1.2-litre petrol motor (81 bhp of maximum power, 115 Nm peak torque), a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor (118 bhp, 170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre CRDi unit (114 bhp, 250 Nm).

Features

On the feature front, Sonet facelift gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit, a control panel for climate control, drive modes, traction control, a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, a Bose audio system, leatherette upholstery, sunroof, etc.

Safety features

In addition to ADAS, the SUV comes with safety features such as six airbags, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control (ESC). These are standard across all variants.

Rivals

It will take on rivals such as Brezza (Maruti Suzuki), Nexon (Tata), Venue (Hyundai) and XUV400 (Mahindra).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On