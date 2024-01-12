Kia Sonet facelift launched at 8 lakh, gets ADAS

Kia on Friday launched Sonet facelift in India, giving it a price range of ₹7.99 lakh- ₹15.69 lakh. Sonet facelift gets a major addition in the form of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) giving it a major advantage over its rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. Kia Sonet facelift (Image credit: Kia Motors)

“We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of a low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology,” Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, told HT Auto.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Variants and price

The South Korean automaker is offering the car in 19 variants across three broad trim lines, namely Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. Customers can book their Sonet facelift at a token amount of ₹25,000; deliveries will open later this month.

It must be noted, however, that the rates are introductory, i.e., these are applicable only for a limited period, after which the prices could be hiked.

Powertrain

Here, Kia is giving three engine options. These include a 1.2-litre petrol motor (81 bhp of maximum power, 115 Nm peak torque), a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor (118 bhp, 170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre CRDi unit (114 bhp, 250 Nm).

Features

On the feature front, Sonet facelift gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit, a control panel for climate control, drive modes, traction control, a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, a Bose audio system, leatherette upholstery, sunroof, etc.

Safety features

In addition to ADAS, the SUV comes with safety features such as six airbags, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control (ESC). These are standard across all variants.

Rivals

It will take on rivals such as Brezza (Maruti Suzuki), Nexon (Tata), Venue (Hyundai) and XUV400 (Mahindra).