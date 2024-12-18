Kia Syros to be globally unveiled tomorrow. Check expected specifications, features and price

The Kia Syros is all set to make its global debut on December 19. The Syros will be the fifth SUV in Kia India’s portfolio and it will be quite a unique proposition for the Indian market not just because of its shape, but its position as well. In fact, Kia India terms the Syros as ‘a new species of SUV’. The Kia Syros will be the fifth SUV in the company's portfolio and will be positioned bwteen the Seltos and the Sonet

Since Kia entered India back in 2019, the company has been one of the fastest growing car brands in India mostly on the back of its all SUV lineup. With the Syros, Kia India is taking a new step in the SUV direction. Kia India has been releasing teasers of the Syros on a regular basis and it has given us a picture of what to expect from the upcoming sub-compact SUV.

Kia Syros: Design

The first unique proposition of the Kia Syros is its design. Unlike other SUVs in its segment, which either go with a butch look or a rounded look, the Syros features a more RV-like design language. In fact, the Syros will be the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy.

The front profile of the sub-compact SUV is inspired by the recently launched Kia EV9 with its vertical LED DRLs along with a chunky front bumper and a butch face. Meanwhile at the rear, the Syros will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Features

Kia India will be pitching the Syros as a premium sub-compact SUV, hence it will get more upmarket features than the Kia Sonet. To begin with, the Syros is expected to feature a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Furthermore, the infotainment system is likely to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

In addition to these, the Kia Syros' feature list might also include ventilated seats, push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile on the safety front, the Syros will get ISOFIX child seat mounts and possibly Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Kia Syros: Specs

The Kia Syros will get petrol and diesel powertrain options. As per the brochure leaks, the petrol variants of the Syros will be powered by a 1.0 litre three cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque output. Meanwhile, the diesel variants will be powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine tuned for 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Gearbox options for these engines will include a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also likely that a 6-speed iMT gearbox will also be offered.

Kia Syros: Rivals

The Kia Syros will be positioned in between the Kia Seltos and the Sonet. With the Syros, Kia plans to target a more premium audience than the Sonet. This means that the Syros will pit against the higher trim levels of other sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq.