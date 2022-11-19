Kia to deliver more EV6 units than planned for year

South Korean manufacturer Kia launched its first electric vehicle (EV) for India in June, and customer deliveries of the car began in October. The Kia EV6 was introduced at a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the company initially planned to deliver only 100 units of the electric car the country in 2022.

Now, the automobile giant has announced that as many as 200 units (double of the initial allocation) of the battery-powered model have already been sold. It added that bookings are rising, and due to this, it has planned more deliveries for the year.

Speaking to HT Auto, Myung-sik-Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said even before the launch, it received 355 orders for the EV6.

“Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and pending bookings at the earliest,” said Myung-sik-Sohn.

Available in two variants – the GT RWD and the AWD – the model is based on the automaker's dedicated platform for electric vehicles, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It has a range of up to 708 km on a single charge, and both its variants come with a 77.4kWh battery pack.

