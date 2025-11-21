Škoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million production milestone in 25 years of operations

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) crossed 2 million vehicles produced locally, marking a significant milestone in its 25-year-long manufacturing journey on our shores. The achievement comes amid what the company describes as its strongest commercial phase yet, with October 2025 emerging as its most successful month since the group was established. Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Virtus Check Offers Check Offers Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has crossed the 2 million-unit production milestone in 25 years of operations in the country

The 2 million figure includes more than 5,00,000 vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, engineered on Indian soil by local development teams. This platform underpins the likes of the Škoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Skoda claims the last 5 lakh units were produced in just 3.5 years, highlighting the rising demand for globally benchmarked products made in India.

Škoda and Volkswagen both reported strong commercial momentum. The Czech carmaker recorded its highest-ever 10-month performance, which more than doubled year-on-year to hit 61,607 units in 2025. Volkswagen India registered record monthly sales for the Virtus during the Diwali period. After spending 40 months in the premium midsize segment, the sedan now accounts for more than 40 per cent share of total sales.

Luxury segment performance:

The group’s luxury brands contributed significantly, with Porsche India adding more than 4,400 customers in six years and expanding to 13 retail outlets. Bentley consolidated its regional operations under Bentley India with new sales and service facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Audi marked a 5 per cent growth between January and September 2025 and continues to develop its EV ecosystem with over 6,500 charging points installed under Phase II of the Charge My Audi program.

Lamborghini also recorded its best-ever annual performance in 2024 with 113 cars delivered, marking a 10 per cent increase over 2023. The Italian marque recently launched the Temerario in India, which joins the Urus SE and the Revuelto to complete the hybrid transition strategy.

(Also read: Volkswagen Virtus posts record October sales, 1.6 lakh units crossed with Taigun)

Exports:

Exports remain critical to SAVWIPL operations, with more than 7,00,000 India-made vehicles shipped to markets in Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The group currently operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The Pune plant has received nearly €600 million in investment and was established to support higher production volumes and expanding localisation.

Commenting on the milestone, Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Every milestone we achieve in India reflects our strong belief in the country’s potential — not just as a market but as a driving force in the future of mobility. The 2-million mark is the outcome of consistent investment in people, technology and local capability. It also speaks to the exceptional trust Indian customers place in our six brands. Indian buyers are among the most informed and discerning in the world. They evaluate every strength and every limitation before choosing a Volkswagen, Škoda, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini or Bentley, and their confidence strengthens our resolve. This achievement highlights how closely we listen to our customers and how their evolving expectations shape the products we design and build here, with the same quality, precision and trust that define the Group worldwide.”