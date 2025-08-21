KTM 160 Duke arrives in India with 3 colour options: Price, specs, and features

KTM India has recently expanded its Duke lineup on our shores with the launch of the new KTM 160 Duke, priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the entry point to the Duke family, the new bike sits below the KTM 200 Duke and is aimed squarely at rivals such as the Yamaha MT-15 V2. Deliveries for the new motorcycle commenced on August 12, with KTM further confirming that a fully-faired RC 160 based on the same platform will follow in the coming weeks. Personalised Offers on KTM 160 Duke Check Offers Check Offers The KTM 160 Duke is available in india with 3 colour options, inlcuding Electric Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte

The KTM 160 Duke is offered in 3 distinct colour options. The most striking of these is Electronic Orange, KTM’s signature orange shade, which comes with bold graphics. Atlantic Blue provides a modern, sporty alternative with a fresh visual appeal, while Silver Metallic Matte offers a more understated look with its muted matte finish. Together, these colour options give interested buyers a choice between a loud, sporty aesthetic and subtler finishes that lean towards refinement.

The Duke 160 continues the brand’s aggressive streetfighter styling that is prevalent in its larger siblings. It features KTM’s signature bifurcated LED headlamp flanked by sharp tank shrouds, a muscular fuel tank, and a compact tail section with an LED taillight. The motorcycle rides on lightweight alloy wheels finished to match the chosen paint scheme.

KTM 160 Duke: Powertrain and Features

The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 160 cc liquid-cooled engine, derived from the KTM 200 Duke’s platform. This unit develops 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque, making the Duke 160 the most powerful offering in its segment. It is paired with agile handling characteristics and a chassis setup that will be shared with the upcoming RC 160.

The motorcycle is equipped with WP USD front forks with 138 mm travel and a WP monoshock at the rear with 161 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.

On the feature front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 5.0-inch LCD instrument console that supports smartphone connectivity. Riders get access to turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music playback, further enhancing its appeal among urban commuters.

KTM 160 Duke: Rivals

In the Indian market, the KTM 160 Duke will compete with the Yamaha MT-15 V2 and serve as the entry point into KTM’s naked streetfighter range. With its premium features, performance-focused engine, and sporty paint options, KTM aims to capture a strong share in the highly competitive 160 cc streetbike segment.