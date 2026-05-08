Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lok Adalat to be held in Delhi on May 9; How you can get rid of pending challans

    Delhi motorists with pending traffic challans can settle eligible cases on May 9 through Lok Adalat proceedings at district courts.

    Updated on: May 08, 2026 4:52 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi vehicle owners with unresolved traffic challans will now have an opportunity to settle eligible cases on May 9. This has been arranged by the authorities through a special Lok Adalat being conducted across district courts in the capital. The initiative, organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, is aimed at reducing the backlog of minor traffic offence cases while helping motorists avoid lengthy court procedures.

    Motorists can visit a Delhi district court on May 9 for the Lok Adalat settlement of pending traffic challans. (HT_PRINT)
    Motorists can visit a Delhi district court on May 9 for the Lok Adalat settlement of pending traffic challans. (HT_PRINT)

    The one-day settlement process comes at a time when authorities in Delhi are increasing scrutiny of unpaid e-challans and repeat traffic violations. Officials have also warned that repeated non-payment of challans could invite stricter action, including possible suspension of driving licences in certain cases.

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    ₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Matter Aera

    Matter Aera

    ₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹ 1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    ₹ 87,878 - 95,465

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    Courts and timings

    The Lok Adalat will function from 10 am to 4 pm on May 9 at several district court complexes in Delhi. These include Karkardooma Court, Saket District Court, Patiala House Courts, Rouse Avenue Court Complex, Dwarka District Court, Rohini Courts and Tis Hazari Courts.

    Motorists must appear only at the court assigned on their appointment slip, which is linked to the location where the challan was originally issued.

    (Also read: India & EU to pool 169 crore to build EV battery recycling technologies)

    Eligible cases

    Only challans issued up to January 31, 2026, can be settled during this session. The Lok Adalat will deal with minor traffic offences such as riding without a helmet, failing to wear a seat belt, overspeeding, jumping red lights and illegal parking violations.

    Cases involving serious offences will not be considered. These include drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents and major accident-related violations.

    Prior registration required

    Participation in the Lok Adalat requires prior registration. The registration booking window opened between May 4 and May 7 and is currently closed. Only motorists who secured an appointment slot in advance will be permitted to attend proceedings.

    (Also read: India's used-car market to become world’s number 3 by FY31: Redseer report)

    Required documents

    Participants must carry a printed copy of the challan along with the appointment letter carrying the token number. Authorities may also ask for valid identity proof during verification.

    Orders passed by the Lok Adalat will be treated as final and binding, allowing eligible motorists to close pending challan disputes without future legal proceedings.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/Lok Adalat To Be Held In Delhi On May 9; How You Can Get Rid Of Pending Challans
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes