Looking for a retro bike beyond Royal Enfield Classic 350? Check these options

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular 350 cc motorcycles in India. It has captured the minds of the Indian audience with its timeless design and performance. Since the launch of the Classic 350, it has always headed the segment as a core model from Royal Enfield. 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Emerald Green colour scheme.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a new chassis and engine. This bike is powered by the 349 cc J-series engine, delivering 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has resolved many problems with this new generation and added more reliability and efficiency to its previous version.

But for those riders who seek something different from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, there are a few other options that can be considered instead. Here are some of them that stand out with unique features.

Jawa 350

The Jawa 350 was updated earlier 2024 and is one of the most popular Jawa models in India. While the 2024 Jawa 350 might look similar to the one it replaces, the new model comes with notable upgrades.

The bike now uses a bigger and more powerful 334 cc engine instead of the old 249 cc engine, which churns out 22 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. This new engine is tuned for stronger torque at lower rev which makes the ride feel more responsive and smooth, especially at low speeds. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that aims for smoother shifts and better performances on longer rides. The Jawa 350 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh to ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda CB350

Priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB350 marks the entry point into Honda's 350 cc lineup, offering a balance of style and performance at an accessible price. The CB350 features a 348 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, delivering 21 bhp and 29 Nm of torque.

Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, the CB350 comes with a slip-and-assist clutch that makes shifting smooth and contributes to a light clutch feel, ideal for city commutes as well as longer rides. Adding to the package is Honda’s reliability record.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

With its 2023 Bullet 350, Royal Enfield brings back nostalgia wrapped in a timeless design, sticking true to the iconic Bullet silhouette relatable for everyone craving an old-school riding experience. The Bullet 350 has a similar air-cooled J-Series engine to the Classic 350, displacing 349 cc. It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,000 rpm with 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The new Bullet comes with ABS-specified single and dual-channel in three different variants. For the ones looking out for flashing, the accessible top variant is bedecked with a matte black and gold livery. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.74 lakhs ex-showroom.