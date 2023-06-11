Home / Car Bike / Mahindra CEO reveals interior of BE.05 electric SUV. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 04:47 PM IST

In a Twitter post, Rajesh Jejurikar confirmed that the vehicle was recently taken out for a test run, which, he noted, was carried out in Chennai.

Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar has confirmed that the homegrown carmaker recently carried out a test run of its BE.05 electric SUV. An image tweeted by Jejurikar shows him sitting inside the vehicle, indicating his possible presence inside it during the test drive.

Mahindra CEO Rajesh Jejurikar inside a BE.05 test mule (Image courtesy: twitter.com/rajesh664)
“The Mahindra Automotive Leadership team was driving this in Chennai city and it was incredible,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Mahindra BE.05: Design

According to Rush Lane, the e-SUV has a ‘radical’ design, with the front fascia being its ‘most striking aspect;’ here, the model massive C-shaped LED DRLs.

BE.05's body gets a layered design, with aggressive cuts and creases all around. Most SUVs, on the other hand, comes with smooth panelling.

Mahindra BE0.5: Interiors

From the image shared by the Mahindra CEO, the EV's interior appears to be spacious, adequate to comfortably seat 5 adults. Its measurements stand at 4,370 mm (length), 1,900 mm (width) and 1,635 mm (height).

Mahindra BE.05: Features

It is expected to be equipped with features such as a large horizOntally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, premium sound system, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 5G capability, etc.

Mahindra BE.05: Power output

Each of the manufacturer's upcoming BEVs, including .05, will be offered in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive formats. The respective power output will be 170-210 kW and 250-290 kW. Also, these will sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in only up to 6 seconds.

Mahindra BE.05: Launch

BE.05's launch, however, is still some years away. It is expected to debut in October 2025.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mahindra & mahindra
