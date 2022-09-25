Home / Car Bike / Mahindra recalls XUV700, Thar over turbocharger issues: Reports

Mahindra recalls XUV700, Thar over turbocharger issues: Reports

Published on Sep 25, 2022 04:27 PM IST

The company has withdrawn petrol variants of XUV700 and diesel variants of Thar, as per the reports.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to reports, Mahindra & Mahindra has recalled XUV700 and Thar over turbocharger issues. This, reports say, is not the first time when XUV700 has been recalled.

Why the recall?

Mahindra has temporarily withdrawn petrol variants of XUV700 to inspect T-block connector installations on its GVV vent pipes and canisters, the reports said. On the other hand, in case of the off-roader, Thar, its diesel variants are facing the same issue as the petrol ones of XUV700.

Also, the company is reportedly replacing timing belt and auto-tensioners in the affected variants. However, the automobile giant has not taken off all XUV700s and Thars; the number of units withdrawn, too, is not known.

To check if their vehicle is affected by this decision, customers can go to Mahindra's official website. Once there, they should navigate to the ‘Service Action' section, and check the status of their vehicle.

XUV700, Thar price hike

Recently, the company announced a hike in prices of the two SUVs, with XUV700's and Thar becoming costlier by up to 37,000 and 28,000 respectively. Both are powered by the same set of engines: a 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit, and 2-litre turbo-petrol unit. These are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

