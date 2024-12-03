Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Should you pick from these or wait for something else

Mahindra launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e, two of its latest electric SUVs in India just a few days ago. The XEV 9e and BE 6e come as debutant products from Mahindra's new EV-only sub-brands, XEV and Born Electric (BE), respectively. With the launch of these two electric SUVs, which are the first ones among the series of upcoming EVs from Mahindra, the homegrown auto giant is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors currently holds lion's share with its electric cars like Nexon EV and Punch EV among others. Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come sharing a wide range of components.

While the newly launched Mahindra electric SUVs have to compete with other rivals from different brands, the consumer may find it confusing among these two SUVs, considering both the XEV 9e and BE 6e share a wide range of key components, including the INGLO platform, electric propulsion system and two different LFP battery packs.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Price

The Mahindra BE 6e comes at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e is available at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XEV 9e comes as a more premium offering compared to the BE 6e. However, the pricing announced for both the EVs is for the base variants of both models and the higher variants will be introduced at a later stage.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Specifications

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e are based on the INGLO architecture, which is a modular electric vehicle platform. The electric powertrain of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e are the same. Both these two electric SUVs get a 59 kWh LFP battery pack as well as a 79 kWh pack. While Mahindra has already launched the 59 kWh battery pack variant, the larger 79 kWh battery pack propelled variants will be launched later.

Mahindra claims the bigger 79 kWh battery pack is capable of offering a 556 km range on a single charge for XEV 9e, while for BE 6e, it offers a 542 km range on a full charge. This electric powertrain is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it makes the SUVs capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.