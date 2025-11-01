Mahindra XEV 9S to debut on Nov 27: Here's what we know

Mahindra is all set to expand its all-electric lineup with the upcoming XEV 9S, a born-electric 7-seater SUV that will make its global debut on November 27, 2025, at the brand’s ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru. The reveal will also mark one year since Mahindra launched its Electric Origin SUVs, signalling the company’s growing focus on premium electric mobility. Here's what all we know about it. Get Launch Updates on Mahindra XEV 4e Notify me Notify me Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to be the production version of the XEV 7e which was dubbed XUV 700 EV on the internet. The top hat might look similar but the XEV 9S is based on an all-electric platform.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Key details Category Details Model Mahindra XEV 9S Body type All-electric 7-seater SUV Platform INGLO skateboard architecture Launch/debut date November 27, 2025 Expected range Upto 500 km View All Prev Next

Built on the advanced INGLO platform

The Mahindra XEV 9S is the company’s first 7-seater electric SUV, developed entirely on the INGLO skateboard architecture. Unlike re-engineered ICE models, this dedicated EV platform features a flat-floor layout that maximises cabin space and comfort. This is possible because the floor board consists of the battery pack, whereas the wheels are positioned in the corners, which helps in opening up a lot of cabin space. Sliding second-row seats, a low centre of gravity, and enhanced structural rigidity ensure a smooth, stable, and spacious drive experience — ideal for larger families looking for a premium electric alternative.

Mahindra describes the XEV 9S as an SUV “built for those who live large, travel together, and refuse to compromise on performance or presence.”

Expected design

Design-wise, the XEV 9S is expected to feature connected LED lighting, a closed front grille, and bold proportions inspired by Mahindra’s next-generation EV design language. Consider it to be a 7-seater SUV version of the XEV 9e, which is a coupe SUV. The interior will likely include a multi-screen dashboard and advanced connected tech, mirroring the setup seen in the XEV 9e and BE range.

There are several spy shots of the electric SUV several times. It was being called XEV 7e. However, it seems like Mahindra has decided to rename the production version to XEV 9S.

Powertrain and specs

While detailed powertrain specs remain under wraps, Mahindra is likely to offer a range exceeding 500 km and there is also a possibility of dual-motor AWD options for the higher variant. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. The SUV will also support fast charging and safety systems aligned with global standards. There could be two battery pack sizes on offer.