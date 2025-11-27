Mahindra XEV 9S User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions Around Mahindra’s Latest Electric SUV

The Mahindra XEV 9S has finally arrived, expanding the Indian SUV maker’s premium EV portfolio with an expansive, luxurious cabin and advanced in-car features. With prices starting at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric 7-seater SUV is well on its way to becoming the most discussed new EV in India. As a result, several readers across the country have sent in questions surrounding its powertrain and battery options, interior tech, and feature highlights. Personalised Offers on Mahindra XEV 9S Check Offers Check Offers The Mahindra XEV 9S is finally here and so are the questions from our readers. Here are our answers to the top 5 questions about the new electric SUV

What is the starting price of the new Mahindra XEV 9S?

Which variant of the XEV 9S gets Level-2 ADAS?

What is the interior space like in the new XEV 9S?

Does the XEV 9S get two battery options?

What is the XEV 9S’ maximum range?

To help clear the confusion, here are our answers to the five most commonly asked questions about the new Mahindra XEV 9S:

I am planning to buy an electric SUV under ₹ 20 Lakh which also has decent space on the inside. What are my options? Is Mahindra XEV 9S a good option?

Asked by Ishita Nair

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹19.95 lakh

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Pack Three Above variant is priced at ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will open on January 14, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 23, 2026. The XEV 9S is offered across four broad trims, with three battery pack combinations available depending on variant:

The Mahindra XEV 9S falls right under the ₹20 lakh mark with a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹19.95 lakh. This is for the base Pack One Above variant with the 59 kWh battery pack supplying a 170 kW motor, enabling a MIDC-claimed range of 521 km on a single charge. The XEV 9S is big on interior space, claiming 3,941 litres of total passenger volume, complemented by a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk. This makes it a good option, even before you consider the INGLO platform’s flat floor design that allows for more legroom.

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-wise Price and Battery Pack Options Variant Ex-showroom Price Battery Capacity Pack One Above ₹ 19.95 lakh 59 kWh Pack One Above ₹ 21.95 lakh 79 kWh Pack Two Above ₹ 24.45 lakh 70 kWh Pack Two Above ₹ 25.45 lakh 79 kWh Pack Three ₹ 27.35 lakh 79 kWh Pack Three Above ₹ 29.45 lakh 79 kWh View All Prev Next

My preference is an electric SUV with ADAS safety features. Which variant of the XEV 9S gets the ADAS? And what’s the price of the same?

Asked by Rohan Chaturvedi

The XEV 9S gets Level-2+ ADAS with 5 radars and 1 Vision Camera

While ADAS is available from Pack Two Above onwards, the full extent of the Level-2+ suite with 5 radars and 1 Vision Camera is unlocked in Pack Three and Pack Three Above. These start at ₹27.35 lakh and ₹29.45 lakh, respectively.

The ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane support systems, highway assist with automated lane change, blind view monitor, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness detection, forward and rear collision warning, and a 360-degree camera.

I need an electric SUV for a family of 6. My preference is extra legroom in the second row. Can Mahindra XEV 9S meet these needs?

Asked by Sahana Reddy

The XEV 9S can hold a total passenger volume of 3,941 litres and brings a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk

Interior space is the core focus for the XEV 9S, and Mahindra claims a class-leading 3,941 litres of total passenger volume, a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk. The INGLO platform features a flat-floor design, allowing for improved legroom across all three rows. The SUV further features a sliding and reclining second row with ventilated seating and Powered Boss Mode for enhanced comfort. Occupants are further treated with a massive Sky Roof, ambient lighting, a triple-screen setup with two BYOD entertainment displays in the rear, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, and a triple-screen infotainment setup integrated with MAIA AI. Additional equipment includes a VisionX AR head-up display, a lounge desk, a 65 W fast charging port, and an advanced AQI air purifier. These make the XEV 9S a feature-rich SUV with plenty of room for a family of 6.

I am very excited to see the new XEV 9S but confused whether I really should go for it. And which battery pack option should I consider, just in case?

Asked by Kabir Malhotra

Mahindra claims the XEV 9S, with the 79 kWh battery pack, can deliver up to 500 km of real-world range on a singe charge

So, the XEV 9S can be had with three LFP battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. These support electric motors making up to 210 kW and 380 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7 seconds before topping out at 202 kmph. The electric SUV also offers four drive modes and five regeneration levels, making it suitable for long-distance trips as well as the daily urban commute.

If your main consideration is range, go for the variants equipped with the 79 kWh battery pack. It can be had for as low as ₹21.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the base Pack One Above, and it promises a real-world range of up to 500 km (MIDC – 679 km).

However, Pack Two Above with the 70 kWh battery pack stands to be the ideal variant for many. It may miss out on certain features, such as the AR-based HUD, auto park, Powered Boss Mode, and 2nd ventilated seats, but it brings all the essentials and more. It gets leatherette upholstery with front ventilated seats and a powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome retract. It adds on Dolby Atmos with a Harman Kardon speaker setup for premium audio and brings the full extent of connected features. While it may not get the full Level-2+ ADAS suite, it will cover your needs with front and rear collision warnings, lane driving assists, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a 360-degree camera with a Blind View Monitor, among others.

I am looking for an electric SUV that can cover 500 kms on a single charge. Is the newly launched XEV 9S by Mahindra a good option?

Asked by Aarav Mehta

The XEV 9S comes with three LFP battery pack options, boasting a 20-minute charging time to go from 20 to 80 per cent, depending on the charger speed

The maximum claimed range on the Mahindra XEV 9S is 679 km (MIDC), achievable with the 79 kWh battery pack. Its claimed real-world range stands exactly at 500 km on a single charge, making this unit the perfect option for your needs. The 79 kWh unit can be had for as low as ₹21.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Pack One Above variant.

The range figures, depending on the battery pack, are as follows:

59 kWh – 521 km; 70 kWh – 600 km; 79 kWh – 679 km. Charging times for all three battery packs are similarly efficient, with 20-minute fast-charging capability when using 140 kW (59 kWh), 160 kW (70 kWh), or 180 kW (79 kWh) DC chargers.

Variant Battery MIDC Range (P1 + P2) Motor Output Fast Charging Time (20-80%) Pack One Above 59 kWh 521 km 170 kW 20 min (140 kW charger) Pack One Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Two Above 70 kWh 600 km 180 kW 20 min (160 kW charger) Pack Two Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Three 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Three Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) View All Prev Next

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com