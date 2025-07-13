Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition: Variants explained

Mahindra XUV 3XO lineup has been updated with the launch of new XUV 3XO RevX edition, introduced as a value-for-money proposition for customers seeking a style and feature-packed solution in the subcompact SUV segment. Priced between ₹8.94 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), RevX variant receives cosmetic tweaks, technology features, and more attraction with the offer of multiple variants and engine choices. Here is a closer glance at what the RevX series has to offer across its three trims. Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX is available in three trim choices.

The XUV 3XO RevX variant comes with two 1.2-litre petrol engine options: one naturally aspirated and another turbocharged, with a manual transmission option or a 6-speed torque converter auto. The range is split into three variants — RevX M, RevX M (O), and the top-of-the-line RevX A.

Mahindra is also providing the RevX series in five colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, and Galaxy Grey, offering customers an ample range of colour options for customization.

(Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: 5 key things you should know about the new variants)

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: M

The base RevX M might be the most affordable of the three variants but does not compromise on safety and required tech. It comes with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard, which gives a strong safety platform. The exterior gets LED daytime running lamps along with halogen projector headlamps, and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also a comfort feature.

On the inside it gets black leatherette finishes, rear air vents and a height-adjustable driver seat for better comfort. Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25-inch touchscreen system backed by four speakers. Equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, the RevX M is all about providing basic features to customers without spending too much on high-end add-ons.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: M (O)

The RevX M (O) mid-range model takes the M version a step above with the addition of just one thing to the cabin experience — a one-pane electric sunroof. It's a little upgrade, but one that is good enough to attract owners who value the open-air feel.

(Also read: Vision.T, Vision.X and more: Mahindra teases 4 concepts. What Are They?)

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: A

At the top of the RevX series, the RevX A is packed with a premium feel and features that are a match for the pricier segments. It receives a panoramic sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels. The lighting setup is also enhanced with LED projector headlamps, and convenience features like cruise control, wireless charging, and roof rails add to its functionality.

On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch digital driver's screen and AdrenoX connected tech, including dual-zone climate control, TPMS, a rear parking camera, and six-speaker sound system. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also supported for greater in-car connectivity. Electrically foldable ORVMs and a rear spoiler add the finishing touches. This top-end trim is obviously designed for tech-oriented, comfort-driven buyers seeking a premium, well-specced experience in a small package.