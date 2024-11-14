Mahindra XUV 3XO, Thar Roxx & XUV400 EV score 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

Mahindra SUVs have scored big in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, Thar Roxx and XUV400 EV - all have scored five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. With these, these SUVs have joined the bandwagon of other Bharat NCAP five-star rated cars. Interestingly, Bharat NCAP also tested the Citroen Basalt, which received a four-star rating. Mahindra Thar Roxx along with XUV 3XO and XUV400 EV, has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Over the last couple of years, several cars from the homegrown auto giant have scored high safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. Now, in the Bharat NCAP crash tests as well, three of the Mahindra SUVs have scored top rating.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV has scored 29.36 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test. In the Child Occupant Protection (COP), it scored 43 points out of 49. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 13.36 points out of 16. In the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 16 points out of 16.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx too scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The recently launched SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. Bharat NCAP tested the AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Thar Roxx scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was nine.

Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 too has scored a five-star safety rating. The EV scored 30.38 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. Additionally, the Mahindra XUV400 also scored 43 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection, giving it a five-star crash test rating from the child crash test. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Mahindra XUV400 scored 14.38 out of 16 points while in the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 16 out of 16 points.