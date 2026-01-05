Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours, Variants

Live

Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: Mahindra is all-set to launch the updated version of the XUV700 today in the Indian market. It will be called XUV 7XO. With this update, the SUV's exterior as well as interior will get cosmetic upgrades. There would also be some feature additions to make the SUV even more tech-loaded. The event starts at 8 PM today, and we will be bringing all the latest updates from the event for you.

Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with new features as well as some major cosmetic changes.

The Mahindra XUV700 was first launched back in 2021, and it has been a huge success. The XUV700 is built on the fame of the XUV500, which was also a huge hit and the brand's first SUV to be built on a monocoque chassis. Now, the company is launching the XUV 7XO, which is an updated version of the XUV700. It will be competing against the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus and Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

