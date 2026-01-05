Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours, Variants
Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: Get real-time updates on the new XUV 7XO SUV's price, specs, refreshed design, upgraded cabin, and engine options.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: Mahindra is all-set to launch the updated version of the XUV700 today in the Indian market. It will be called XUV 7XO. With this update, the SUV's exterior as well as interior will get cosmetic upgrades. There would also be some feature additions to make the SUV even more tech-loaded. The event starts at 8 PM today, and we will be bringing all the latest updates from the event for you.
The Mahindra XUV700 was first launched back in 2021, and it has been a huge success. The XUV700 is built on the fame of the XUV500, which was also a huge hit and the brand's first SUV to be built on a monocoque chassis. Now, the company is launching the XUV 7XO, which is an updated version of the XUV700. It will be competing against the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus and Maruti Suzuki Invicto....Read More
Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: How many units of XUV700 have been sold?
Back in July 2025, Mahindra announced that it had sold over 3 lakh units of the XUV700. Now, the number would be even higher. The SUV achieved 1 lakh units in May 2023, and 2 lakh units were crossed in June 2024. Needless to say, the demand for the XUV700 has been strong since the beginning and with the XUV 7XO, the demand is expected to go even further.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: When was the XUV700 launched?
The XUV700 was launched back in August of 2021. The bookings commenced on October 7th. Test drives were started on October 2nd, while the deliveries began on October 10th. Since then, the XUV700 has been a very popular SUV in the Indian market. Over the years, Mahindra added more variants and special editions of the XUV700.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Live Launch Updates: What is Mahindra XUV 7XO?
The XUV 7XO is essentially the first facelift of the XUV700 which has been a huge hit in the Indian market. With the facelift, the brand decided to rename the SUV. This is not the first time that Mahindra has done this. Before this, Mahindra renamed the XUV300 to XUV 3XO.